Yakuza 0's finally coming to PC in August, and Yakuza Kiwami's next after that

The Yakuza series won't remain PlayStation exclusive much longer. Sega confirmed at the PC Gaming Show that the cult favorite open-world organized crime series is finally coming to PC, starting with Yakuza 0 in August and continuing with Yakuza Kiwami after that. Also, you can pre-order Yakuza 0 on Steam right now at a very reasonable price of $17.99. That's a lot cheaper than you can typically find the PS4 version for, which is an extra bonus for patient PC gamers.

Sega has made various statements about wanting to bring the Yakuza games to PC in the past, but this is the first time we've gotten an official announcement. If you're not really sure what the deal is with this whole Yakuza thing, let me direct you to our Yakuza 6 review - the whole series is made from an unlikely mix of melodramatic cutscenes, endless thug beatdowns, and weird minigames (like recruiting for a hostess club). It's all set in a lovingly fictionalized recreation of Tokyo's Kabukicho district, and it works weirdly well.

Though the Yakuza series has been going for years, this is actually a great time to jump on board: Yakuza 0 is an origin story prequel for the cast of lovable gangsters, and Yakuza Kiwami is a complete overhaul of the original Yakuza. Though Yakuza Kiwami 2 wasn't confirmed for PC in this announcement, it's a pretty safe bet that it will grace the platform eventually - probably not for a while after it arrives on PS4 in August, though. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see the whole series arrive on PC.