Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition release date set for this May

The Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition release date has finally been nailed down. The epic JRPG will come to Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020, as Nintendo announced in today's surprise Nintendo Direct .

The Definitive Edition of the game represents Xenoblade Chronicles' third release after the 3DS and Wii versions. For its Switch debut, developer Monolith Soft has done more than just polish its visuals and raise its frame rate (though that all looks nice, too). The Definitive Edition of the game sports improved battle and inventory UI, remastered and even re-recorded music, and some highly requested quality of life features like layered armor which lets you change your look without sacrificing precious stats.

Xenoblade Chronicles will also come paired with a new chapter when it launches on Switch. Dubbed Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected, this all-new epilogue stars Melia and Shulk. It sounds like a sister add-on to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Torna: The Golden Country, though the scope of Future Connected remains to be seen. Still, it's cool to see Melia get more screen time.

Xenoblade Chronicles collectors may be interested in the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set which is also coming May 29. It's basically the Collector's Edition of the game, and comes with a fancy box and a 250-page art book. The price for this bundle has yet to be announced.