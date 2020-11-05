XCOM 2 is out now on iPhone and iPad

Anyone with an iPhone or iPad will be pleased to know that the 2016 turn-based strategy game XCOM 2 is now available on iOS.

Now, if you didn't already have the Nintendo Switch version, you can take your strategic resistance to an alien invasion on the go - surely an effective time killer for when you're waiting at the dentist, backseat on a long road trip, or kicking it on the toilet (let's be real, that last one's the main draw).

The XCOM 2 Collection includes all currently available DLC, including War of the Chosen, which packs enough content to nearly justify its own standalone game. Check out an extended look at XCOM 2 gameplay on an iOS mobile device here if you're curious to see how it looks.

It should be noted that XCOM 2 isn't playable on any old iPhone or iPad. Specifically, it's only compatible with the iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, and any iPhone released since the iPhone X. Any iPad Pro released since 2017 will work just fine, as well as any iPad released since 2019. Further, you'll want to make sure your device is updated to at least version 13.1 and have at least 8.5GB of hard drive space cleared away.

You can get the XCOM 2 Collection from the App Store for £23.99/$24.99/€27.99 and enjoy the full experience in one purchase without worrying about any in-app purchases.

