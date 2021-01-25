Xbox Shows are coming soon with developer interviews according to Xbox Podcast

New Xbox shows are coming soon according to Xbox figurehead and Xbox Podcast host Larry Hryb.

In the showcase just below, Hryb (also known as Xbox's Major Nelson) talks upcoming showcases with third-party developers, listing Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio as a developer that he'd really like to chat to in a theoretical show. However at just after the 39 minute mark, Hryb reveals that there are a "lot of big shows coming up with some interviews."

Additionally, Hryb adds that these interviews will primarily be taking place to "support all of our game releases" and that they're "gonna be busy." It sounds like Xbox has plenty of special guests coming up for some notable releases on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As for who these interviews could be with however, it's a little difficult to guess. Console exclusive releases are looking pretty sparse for Microsoft's two next-gen consoles over the coming year, with Halo Infinite having been pushed all the way back to Fall 2021.

The Medium from Bloober Team is set to launch as a console exclusive for both the Xbox Series X and Series S later this week on January 28, but after that, there are no console exclusive games confirmed until Halo Infinite. Outriders will be launching on next-gen consoles in April, and Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood is releasing a few months later in June. Perhaps Microsoft has some games launching later this year that are still to be revealed. We'll be sure to bring news on these shows as soon as they're confirmed.

