Xbox Series X pre-orders in Australia - where to get the next-gen console first

After months of waiting, we now know precisely when and where we'll be able to put down Xbox Series X pre-orders. Select retailers will begin taking pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and its little sibling, the Xbox Series S, on Tuesday, September 22 at 8am AEST. That's hardly any time at all, so expect there to be pandemonium on the day as everyone tries to secure their next-gen console. Especially because of how difficult it's ended up being to get a PS5 - stores are selling out of the Sony machine across the board, and some websites are actually crashing. For those reasons, it's crucial to know exactly what time of day and which retailers are taking Xbox Series X/S pre-orders. And lucky for you, we've got all that information right here. Xbox Series X pre-orders will go live in Australia at 8am AEST on September 22 at retailers including the Microsoft Store, JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman and more.

Xbox Series X pre-order - Australia

For Australian readers seeking an outright purchase, the options announced by Microsoft include JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman and "other participating retailers," which likely includes Amazon.

Of course, you can also order direct from the Microsoft Store, where pre-orders are opening on September 22 along with the rest.

There's also the option of taking up an Xbox All Access subscription – we've included info on that alongside links to the biggest retailers below, but you'd be well advised to bookmark this page so you can keep abreast of pre-order related developments ahead of September 22.

Xbox All Access (via Telstra) | From AU$46 per month Xbox All Access is a subscription service that includes the console plus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a price of AU$46 per month on a 24-month contract; that's AU$1,104 in total, a modest saving on what you'd pay outright. There's one slight barrier to entry here, in that you need to be on a Telstra post-paid mobile or fixed broadband service to sign up (Xbox All Access can be bundled as an 'add-on' to either of these). Pre-registration is open for the new consoles now, so if you're interested head over to the Telstra website.View Deal

Amazon AU

As the biggest retailer in the world by far, it seems a safe bet that Amazon will have plenty of stock for Australians. That said, the global retailer wasn't listed in Microsoft's Friday announcement, though it's likely among "participating retailers." View Deal

Microsoft Store

Ordering direct from Microsoft makes a lot of sense, and you'd expect that of all the retailers, they'll have the most stock available come September 22. Placing a pre-order with the Microsoft Store also includes free shipping.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

Australia's biggest and most ubiquitous bricks and mortar tech store will certainly be awash in new Xbox Series X consoles at launch. At this stage they're still taking registrations of interest, but they're among the confirmed retailers ready to receive pre-orders come September 22.View Deal

EB Games

Australia's biggest games specialists have a very nice trade-in deal for the Xbox Series X: if you trade in your Xbox One X, you can have the next-gen console for AU$399. This deal only seems to apply if you're pre-ordering online, so you'll probably want to be poised at your laptop come September 22.View Deal

Big W

One of Australia's biggest bricks and mortar department stores is on Microsoft's official list for pre-order outlets. The online page is still asking for registrations of interest, but come September 22 at 8am it'll no doubt change. Or, you could go into your local store.View Deal