Microsoft says it still aims to release Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite Holiday 2020

Microsoft has reiterated its plans to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite in Holiday 2020.

In an official post titled Xbox 20/20, which looks ahead to the future of Xbox, CVP of gaming marketing, Jarret West, writes about what's in store for the console as we look ahead into 2020.

"Our goal remains to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this Holiday," West writes. At the beginning of the post, West discusses how the company is moving into the next generation with the Series X and also addressed the impact of COVID-19.

When the next-gen console was first revealed, it was originally slated for the Holiday 2020 release, but many have been speculating as to whether the new hardware will actually still release in that window. This update reaffirms that Microsoft still aims to meet this window, with plans still set to also release the highly anticipated Halo Infinite as a launch title for the Xbox Series X.

Halo Infinite has already been getting Halo fans everywhere excited with brief teases, and the news that it's still set to release at the tail end of the year will no doubt be welcome news to many. The post comes just days before the upcoming Xbox Series X gameplay debut stream on May 7. We already know about some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games confirmed so far, and the stream later this week will give us some glimpses of third party games from global developers.