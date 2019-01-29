Xbox Live Gold members can play Gears of War 4 for free this weekend

As part of its Free Play Days program, Microsoft is giving Xbox Live Gold members a nice perk this coming weekend: free access to Gears of War 4 from Thursday, January 31 at 12am PT to February 3 at 12pm PT. If you missed this 2016 sequel, this is the perfect chance to fight your way through the single-player campaign or test your mettle in its multiplayer before Monday rolls around.

The events of Gears of War 4's story are crucial to the upcoming Gears 5 , which is set to launch later this year on Xbox One and PC, and is in the running for the most exciting new games of 2019 . There's been a 25-year time skip following the events of Gears of War 3, and wiping out the Locusts didn't go as planned - instead of dying, they went into a hibernation and evolved into a new threat known as the Swarm. Gears 4 follows Marcus Fenix's son J.D., Delmont Walker, and Kait Diaz as they fight back against the Swarm (and plenty of hostile robots) on a series of emotional rescue missions. Kait will be the central character of Gears 5, so getting to know her in Gears of War 4 will go a long way towards making the story that much more salient.

Besides getting up to speed on the new Gears narrative, it's worth playing Gears of War 4 for its excellent gunplay, which blends the traditional, intense cover-shooting with clever new ideas. "Gears 4 is an insightful exercise in reappraising, optimizing, and consolidating," we wrote in our review . "As an entry point for new players, it's a perfect introduction to why Gears of War is important... and for old hands it's an instant flashback to the best of Gears, but executed with freshness and vitality." Post-launch patches have also made Gears of War 4 one of the Xbox One X Enhanced games , with 4K and HDR support at up to 60fps.

You should know that while Gears of War 4 will be free to Gold members this weekend, you won't get it for keeps - but if you like what you play, you could grab your very own copy for a reasonable $35 at Amazon or consider a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass library, which includes the entire Gears of War series (yes, even the largely forgettable Judgment spin-off). Xbox Live Gold members would do well to check out this weekend freebie, even if it's just jumping in for a few rollicking rounds of Horde mode, and if you're yet to invest, here are today's best Xbox Live deals.