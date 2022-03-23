Xbox Game Pass now includes a 3-month Marvel comics subscription

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now take advantage of an exciting new perk: three months of Marvel Unlimited, a subscription service that currently boasts almost 30,000 digital comics.

Marvel Unlimited is the latest perk to get bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for a limited time. The service adds new Marvel comics every week as early as three months after they debut in comic stores, and you can read them from your browser or mobile app. Included with Marvel Unlimited is an exclusive selection of digital comics from "top creators" specifically designed for easy reading on phones and tablets.

From now until May 31, you can snag your free three-month Marvel Unlimited subscription from the Xbox Perks gallery on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, or through the Xbox app on PC or mobile. The only requirement is that you need to be a new Marvel Unlimited subscriber, so don't go thinking you can tack this freebie onto your existing subscription. That said, if you enjoy your three months of Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Avengers comics, it will convert to a paid subscription automatically after the trial period ends (so if you've had your fill of the service, be sure to turn it off).

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel Unlimited isn't the only perk available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. As revealed over the weekend, subscribers can also take advantage of a free 30-day trial of Paramount Plus just in time for the Halo TV series' premiere on Thursday, March 24. Reviews for the series have been generally mixed, but Halo fans will no doubt want to see for themselves if it's any good.

Find out where GamesRadar and Newsarama ranked the best Marvel superheroes of all time.