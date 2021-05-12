Xbox exec teases new IP for Games Pass that will “blow your mind”

Xbox's head of gaming services Ben Decker has hyped a new, unannounced game currently in the works at one of Microsoft's many studios in a new interview with GamesRadar.

"55% of those surveyed said the main reason that they joined is to get new games at release – that day one content. That's why we made the investments that we have." he told GamesRadar. "We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven't even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind. We can deliver all of that into Game Pass on day one"

With E3 2021 so close it might be that we get to see a reveal of this new IP before the summer is out, so start making your bets now. As well as Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios now includes Double Fine, Rare, Ninja Theory, Mojang, and more, so there's plenty of potential for something truly brilliant.

The investment in Xbox Games Pass is proving to be a smart move too, with Microsoft recognizing that when it comes to subscription services, content is king.

"There [are] three big things that we hear from members that were reflected in the surveys," he said of Microsoft's research. "The first is that when we ask, 'what do you want out of Game Pass', the number one thing, as always, is 'games'; 'games, games, games!' And if you look at the research, nearly 60% say that one of the main reasons they are a Game Pass member is because of the variety of content."

You can read the full interview with Decker here, and we'll bring you all the Xbox news, rumors, and information as we get closer to this year's E3.

Need something to play while you wait for that new IP? Check out our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass for the highlights.