Avengers confront the X-Men over Wanda's death in Trial of Magneto #2 preview

By

The Vision brings the Avengers to Krakoa for answers in the death of Wanda Maximoff

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 excerpt
X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 excerpt (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Scarlet Witch was found dead in X-Factor #10, and Magneto is the prime suspect as witnessed in the appropriately named X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1. While mutantkind is looking for answers, Wanda's teammates (and former husband) in the Avengers have landed on Krakoa demanding answers in September 15's X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2.

While that goes on, Professor X is secretly probing Magneto's mind in an attempt to extract a confession out of the prime suspect - even if his assistant, Hope Summers, disagrees with his tactics.

Check out this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 by writer Leah Williams and artist Lucas Werneck:

Cyclops broke the news of Wanda's murder to Vision and several key Avengers in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1, which understandably led to the android to break down. In this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2, Vision is one of four Avengers - joining Captain America, Iron Man, and the Wasp - coming for answers.

Newsarama has been looking for answers as well, running down the murder suspects of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

The main cover to X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 is drawn by Valerio Schiti, with variant covers by Gerald Parel, Stephanie Hans, Ian Shavrin, and David Baldeon. Check them out here:

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 (of 5) goes on sale on September 15. A collection of the entire X-Men: The Trial of Magneto series goes on sale on February 2, 2022.

Make sure you've read the best Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff stories in comics. 

Chris Arrant
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.