X-Men Hellfire Gala ending with a murder, with Magneto as the prime suspect

The previously-teased Trial of Magneto has been revealed to be a five-issue series that will replace the current X-Factor series on Marvel's schedule.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That's right, Leah Williams and David Baldeon's X-Factor series ends this June in X-Factor #10, but Williams and new artist Lucas Werneck (who will be drawing a portion of June's X-Men #20) continue on with these characters investigating The Trial of Magneto beginning in August.

"When has Magneto ever allowed bureaucracy to get between himself and what's just?" Williams asks rhetorically in the announcement of The Trial of Magneto. "In the island paradise of Krakoa, safe haven and home for mutants - Magneto's hard-fought, greatest desire of seeing his people at peace and thriving has finally been achieved. But Magneto's loyalty extends only as far as it is first earned, so after the Hellfire Gala, when he learns that even a paradise could still be filled with lies...the Trial of Magneto will begin."

Marvel hits the nail squarely on the head, saying "The Trial of Magneto will deal with the aftermath of a violent death that occurs on mutantkind’s big night."

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who was murdered? What are the lies? All that is to be revealed, along with "a horrifying revelation" according to the publisher. The cover by Valerio Schiti currently obscures the victim, but the final draft will reportedly reveal them - presumably after the murder itself in 'Hellfire Gala.'

"I am so looking forward to working with Leah, especially with this project,” Werneck says. "Leah has incredible sensitivity in her writing and is able to craft stories that are layered and mysterious and fun for readers so I think she is perfect to write this story. Participating in the Hellfire Gala and now being invited to be part of this project is really a dream."

Long-time X-Men fans will remember Magneto was put on trial by the World Court in 1985's Uncanny X-Men #200 for his various crimes. The trial was interrupted by an attack from some villains, and in a bizarre turn of events Xavier asked Magneto to take over as head of his mutant school - and by extension, mentor to the New Mutants. As part of this, Magneto joined the X-Men for the first time.

X-Factor #10 goes on sale June 30, with The Trial of Magneto #1 (of 5) going on sale August 18.

Keep track of this and all the new mutant comics with our constantly updated list of new X-Men comics, graphic novels, and collections in 2021 and beyond.