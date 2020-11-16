X-Men go full Street Fighter in New Mutants #14 first look

Vita Ayala takes over Marvel Comics' New Mutants title this December, and along with series artist Rod Reis they're pushing the next generation of X-Men into battles with one another, Street Fighter-style, with December 16's New Mutants #14.

Marvel has provided an unlettered preview of the issue, which you can read here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rod Reis (Marvel Comics)) New Mutants #14 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Rod Reis (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Rod Reis (Marvel Comics))

"On the edge of mutant society, the younger generation of X-Men cut loose in the Wild Hunt—going big, blowing things up, and combining powers to see who gets crowned king of the mountain!" reads the story's official description.

"In the aftermath of X of Swords, a mysterious threat has taken root on Krakoa. This ancient enemy is powerful, hungry, and all too familiar to the New Mutants, and it'll take X-Men from all generations to stop it," it continues. "Join Magik, Dani Moonstar, Karma, Warpath, Wolfsbane, Warlock, Scout, and more of your favorites in an unpredictable series that will explore uncharted territory of the new mutant status quo that kicked off in Jonathan Hickman's groundbreaking House of X!"

(Image credit: Rod Reis (Marvel Comics))

Ayala takes over as New Mutants' writer in advance of their other, previously-announced X-men book Children of the Atom.

"The New Mutants (as a group of characters, and as a book) are the center of the Venn diagram of things that I love, and I am honored and stoked as all get out to be able to follow Jonathan [Hickman] and Ed [Brisson] on the title," Ayala states in the announcement. "The New Mutants are perfectly situated to start digging into some of the weird and dangerous stuff that lies just under the surface of the new Krakoan nation, to go poking at things that bite back, so expect them to be getting into all sorts of trouble… *ominous laugh*"

New Mutants #14 goes on sale on December 16.

Keep abreast of this and all the other upcoming X-Men comics with our list of the new X-Men comic books, graphic novels, and collections in 2020 and beyond.