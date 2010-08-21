X-Men: First Class Set In The 60s

Ain’t It Cool News extracts lots of new info out of producer Bryan Singer
Ain’t It Cool News has revealed lots of new info about X-Men: First Class , thanks to an informal phone call from producer Bryan Singer who, apparently, “wanted to clarify some of what it is they're doing” before the film starts shooting later this month.
Revelations include:
- The film is set in the early ’60s
- Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr will be in their late twenties
- Xavier does no start the film in a wheel chair; we will witness how he becomes wheelchair-bound during the course of the film
- Xavier will not be bald
- This is not the conventional First Class comic - but rather a new beginning for X-Men .
- The costumes will be far more comic bookish
- Cyclops and Jean Grey are not in the film, but Cyclops’ brother Alex Summers, Havoc, will be (played by Lucas Till)
- The film will feature The Hellfire Club
- Filming will begin with Xavier at Oxford University in the ’60s
- The film is going to have a much more international feel than the prior X-Men movies