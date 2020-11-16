X-Men and Transformers will crossover in 2021

Toy manufacturer Hasbro has announced a crossover of some type between its Transformers line and Marvel Comics' Uncanny X-Men some time in 2021 as part of its Transformers Collaborative line, as announced on the official Transformers Facebook page.

A teaser image posted on Hasbro's Facebook page shows the X-Men's iconic Blackbird jet alongside the Autobots logo, and the caption "Guess what's neXt?" with a stylized capital X.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Though Hasbro's simple teaser doesn't indicate anything about what shape the Transformers/X-Men crossover might take, be it a comic book, toyline, or something else, the 'Transformers Collaborative' branding on the teaser may offer some ideas. Transformers Collaborative is a Hasbro line in which characters from Transformers crossover with other franchises, with previous iterations including both toys and comic books.

Previous Transformers Collaborative crossovers have included Transformers/Ghostbusters, which included a Transformers toy based on the Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 alongside the five-issue Transformers/Ghostbusters: Ghosts of Cybertron limited series from IDW Publishing.

Likewise, Transformers Collaborative's second crossover mashed up Transformers and Back to the Future for a DeLorean Transformer toy named Gigawatt, and a four-issue IDW Publishing limited series. The most recent collaboration was a Top Gun-themed Transformer toy called Maverick, which did not include an accompanying comic book series.

Judging by the art in the teaser, we may be looking at a Transformers figure of the X-Men's Blackbird jet – and perhaps an accompanying comic book series. If the X-Men and Transformers do cross over on the page, it wouldn't be the first time Transformers characters have met Marvel heroes – the New Avengers crossed over with the Transformers for a 2007 comic book limited series.

In fact, Hasbro already has an SR-71 Blackbird style Transformer: Jetfire. Could an X-Men themed recolor be in the works?

And, the idea of a crossover in comics doesn't seem so far-fetched, even in today's corporate comic book climate. Not only does Hasbro own an action figure license for Marvel, creating the ongoing Marvel Legends toyline, IDW Publishing, who publishes Transformers comic books, has also created licensed comics for Marvel – and they're no stranger to crossovers with companies like DC and Image.

Representatives for Hasbro's PR firm, Litzky Public Relations, offered no further information.

