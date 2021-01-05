Wonder Woman 1984 features more than one major nod to Lynda Carter

Wonder Woman 1984 arrived on HBO Max over Christmas, and the world watched as Gal Gadot's superhero fought with Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. The battle was long – the movie's runtime is over two and a half hours – but worthwhile for anyone who loves the character.

There's also a Wonder Woman 1984 post-credits scene that had the world talking. If you haven't seen the sequel, then turn back now as we're going into major spoiler territory here.

(Image credit: DC)

Still here? Then you have seen Lynda Carter playing Asteria, the Amazon warrior wandering the Earth and protecting mankind from the shadows. Carter famously played Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, and seeing the actor pop up during the post-credits scene was a wonderful surprise.

But that wasn't the only nod to Carter in the movie. Turns out, there was also a nod to her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the movie – and the moment was spoilt two years before Wonder Woman 1984 ever reached screens.

In the movie, on July 4, Diana Prince and Steve Trevor escape trouble on a jet, which Wonders turns invisible. During the scene, she's wearing a familiar blazer – one that was leaked by photographers during production. Indeed, Carter's version of Wonder Woman wore the same outfit in the TV show.

Gal Gadot on the set of Wonder Woman 84 and Lynda Carter from the Wonder Woman TV show!Thanks to @CMWAshby for spotting this. #WonderWoman #WonderWoman84 pic.twitter.com/0RLjp4zVdRJune 14, 2018

It's a sly nod to the character's past, and prepares very eagle-eyed fans for the Carter cameo that comes following the Wonder Woman 1984 ending. The movie is currently available on HBO