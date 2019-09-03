The Witcher 3 Places of Power - find all the skill points you can with our Places of Power map locations

The Witcher 3 Places of Power are a godsend for many reasons. They can help improve Sign intensity, giving you an advantage there, but mainly they give you skill points. Considering you usually only gain a single skill point when you level up, finding a Place of Power is handy way to speed up the process.

Thankfully, we’ve got just the guide for you with all The Witcher 3 Places of Powers located, along with pictures that’ll help you find exactly where you need to go.

The Witcher Places of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

White Orchard is where you first start your adventures in the Witcher 3. If you’re starting a completely new game, we’d recommend actually going to find these Places of Power first as they can give you an early edge in future fights.

1. Aard Place of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

This is a Place of Power that’s further up north, and if you’re not careful, can be surrounded by ghouls, or bears and wolves, so be wary with your approach! If you’re brand new to the game, maybe level up before you approach.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

2. Igni Place of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Only a hundred or so steps away south from the previous Place of Power, you’ll find the second Place of Power in White Orchard. This one isn’t hard to miss, as it’s right in the middle of the White Orchard cemetery, though do be warned, ghosts may be around to stop you from approaching.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

3. Axii Place of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Head west from the White Orchard cemetery to come across the next Place of Power. This Place of Power is located in the forest near the Nilfgardian garrison. You’ll have to head to the garrison during the main quest, so this Place of Power can be avoided until then.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

4. Quen Place of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Depending on where you’re coming from, it actually might be better to go to No 4 first. Regardless, this Place of Power is located near a battlefield towards the east. If you come across a locked gate, you’re heading in the right direction and should be able to hear the familiar music of the Place of Power.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

5. Quen Place of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You’ll come across the fifth Place of Power in White Orchard by doing the quest ‘The Beast of White Orchard’. At one point you’ll find a griffin’s nest. Walk south from there until you hear Place of Power not too far from the nest.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

6. Yrden Place of Power, White Orchard

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The sixth Place of Power isn’t too far from the fifth. Head east until you get to an abandoned village, and then turn south until you find a slumbering level 6 bear. By the bear is the Yrden Place of Power.