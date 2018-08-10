Win A Quiet Place on Blu-ray

A Quiet Place is one of the most outstanding horror films of the year so far. Directed by John Krasinski, who also rewrote the script and stars, it centres on a family hiding out in a farmhouse, struggling to survive after Earth was invaded by terrifying monsters who hunt by sound. To stay alive, they’ve had to come up with all sorts of ingenious strategies; laying down sand to muffle their footsteps, for example. But with a baby on the way, how long can they hope to stay safe? It’s an incredibly tense film, which demands respectful silence from the viewer.

