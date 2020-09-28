Whoa! Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR comic book pushed back four months

Boom! Studios has informed retailers that the highly-anticipated 12-issue series BRZRKR - you know, the one co-written and kinda-sorta starring Keanu Reeves - has been pushed back four months.

The publisher attributes the delay to the decision to change artists from the originally-announced Alessandro Vitti to long-time Marvel/DC artist Ron Garney.

(Image credit: Alessandro Vitti (Boom! Studios))

"To facilitate the change and maintain its high production standards, Boom!! has announced that the in-store date for issue #1 will change to February 17, 2021," reads the message sent out via Diamond Comic Distributors. "Issue #2 will now ship in March, followed by #3 in May, in accordance with the title’s six-week publication schedule."

BZRKR #1 (of 12) was originally solicited to debut October 7.

BRZRKR was co-created, conceived by, and sorta stars Keanu Reeves, who co-writes the series with Matt Kindt. Colorist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins round out the previously announced creative team.

"The man known only as B is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity," reads Boom!'s official description of BRZRKR.

(Image credit: Rafael Grampá (Boom! Studios))

"But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else," it continues. "In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

This shouldn't affect the planned delivery dates of the collections, which Boom! Studios is selling traditionally as well as through Kickstarter. That Kickstarter, which is in its final hours of funding, has raised over a million dollars - much more than its $50,000 goal.

BRZRKR #1 (of 12) is now set to go on sale February 17, 2021. A collection of the first four issues is due out in September of 2021.

Keanu Reeves isn't the first celebrity to dabble in comics - nor will he be the last. Check out our list of notable celebrities who have written and drawn comic books.