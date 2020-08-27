First non-DC/Marvel work from Ron Garney in decades will be drawing Keanu Reeves comic BZRKR

Longtime Marvel and DC artist Ron Garney is stepping out of the 'Big Two' to take over drawing Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt's upcoming series BRZRKR for Boom! Studios.

Garney takes over for originally-announced series artist Alessandro Vitti. No reason was given for the change.

BRZRKR was co-created, conceived by, and sorta stars Keanu Reeves, who co-writes the series with Matt Kindt. Colorist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins round out the previously announced creative team.

"The man known only as B is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity," reads Boom!'s official description of BRZRKR.

"But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else," it continues. "In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

"I'm thrilled to have been asked to join Keanu, and Matt, Bill, Clem, and the whole team on BRZRKR," says Garney. "I've started collaborating with them and am really digging diving into this."

"In my over-30-year career I've worked on so many projects, and this feels like a fresh, new, unique, and cool character in an action-packed world that is like something we've never experienced before," Garney continues. "It's adventurous, and exploring the fascinating conflict behind the mysterious hero B is a trip I’m excited to be on."

Garney is known for his work on characters including Captain America, Daredevil, and Wolverine. BRZRKR marks Garney's first non-'Big Two' work in decades.

"Ron Garney has been delivering spectacular work on Marvel's top characters for years and we're thrilled to have him join BRZRKR as series artist," adds Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief of Boom! Studios. "Ron and Keanu's influences in comics, and vision for the series, couldn't be more in line. Ron Garney is a perfect match to bring the visceral world of BRZRKR to life."

BRZRKR #1 (of 12) goes on sale October 7.

