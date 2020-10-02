Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, October 2 - October 6, 2020

Where is Xur? From October 2 through October 6, Xur will be on Io in Giant's Scar. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday. You can find him on the northeast side of the map, inside a cave along the far wall of the Cabal facility.

We've covered the four Exotics that Xur is selling below. Remember to stop by and see if Xur's stat rolls are better than your existing ones, and always be sure to get his Exotic engram. It only costs a few legendary shards, and it's good for a high-stat Exotic or, if your collection has some holes in it, a new Exotic. You can only buy one engram per week, so be sure to buy it on the right character.

Exotic weapon - Hard Light: rounds pierce targets and ricochet off walls. You can also change this weapon's elemental type via special reload. Hard Light is a fun, versatile weapon which once terrorized the Crucible, and it's still quite strong even after its well-deserved nerf. Its infinite range has been reigned in, but it's still a top 600 RPM auto.

rounds pierce targets and ricochet off walls. You can also change this weapon's elemental type via special reload. Hard Light is a fun, versatile weapon which once terrorized the Crucible, and it's still quite strong even after its well-deserved nerf. Its infinite range has been reigned in, but it's still a top 600 RPM auto. Hunter Exotic - Ophidia Spathe: gain a second throwing knife. Extra melee charges are especially valuable on Hunter since the class has ways of regaining charges quickly, particularly the middle-tree solar subclass. Ophidia Spathe can elevate some knife builds to fantastic heights, but it's generally more of a PvE Exotic.

gain a second throwing knife. Extra melee charges are especially valuable on Hunter since the class has ways of regaining charges quickly, particularly the middle-tree solar subclass. Ophidia Spathe can elevate some knife builds to fantastic heights, but it's generally more of a PvE Exotic. Titan Exotic - Mask of the Quiet One: grants ability energy when you take damage, and recovers health on kills. Mask of the Quiet One sounds great on paper, but its energy regen is frankly infinitesimal, and it only recovers health on kills, not shields, meaning you'll only recover the red portion of your bar. With a small buff, this could be great, but it's generally a pass right now.

grants ability energy when you take damage, and recovers health on kills. Mask of the Quiet One sounds great on paper, but its energy regen is frankly infinitesimal, and it only recovers health on kills, not shields, meaning you'll only recover the red portion of your bar. With a small buff, this could be great, but it's generally a pass right now. Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: Nova Bomb kills refund super energy. Of all the super regenerating Exotics, the Skull of Dire Ahamkara was hit hardest. Infinite Nova Bombs are a thing of the past, but this Exotic will still double your space magic output if you use it right.