Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, July 10 - 14

Where is Xur? This weekend, the Destiny 2 Xur location is down on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Look for the tentacle-faced merchant up on Calus' barge. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday, July 14.

Here's everything Xur is selling this weekend. Remember that even if you already own all of these Exotics, you can still buy armor again for a better stat roll. That's in addition to Xur's random Exotic engram, which is always worth buying. And if you don't have anything else to do with your Exotic Cipher, you can pick up an extra Exotic engram as well, though you're probably better off saving it for the future.

Exotic weapon - Black Talon: a sword with a heavy attack that fires void projectiles. With the Catalyst, blocking attacks right before they land will buff the projectile's damage considerably. Black Talon was solid before, and with the recent buffs to swords - not to mention the Lucent Blade mod available this season - it's rocketed to the top of the charts. It can't compete with Falling Guillotine for pure DPS, but hey, Falling Guillotine can't shoot lasers.

Hunter Exotic - Mechaneer's Tricksleeves: increases sidearm ready and reload speed. While your health is in the red, swapping to a sidearm will increase its damage considerably. Mechaneer's Tricksleeves can be combined with several sidearm buffs and perks to turn those tiny handguns into boss-melting machines, but that niche application is pretty much all its good for. Sidearms generally ready quickly anyway, so it's not usually worth spending an Exotic slot on this.

Titan Exotic - Dunemarchers: sprint faster and built up a static charge while sprinting. While charged, melee attacks will chain arc damage to nearby enemies. Dunemarchers is both a movement-boosting Exotic which is great in all situations, and a fun melee-centric Exotic that can turn normal punches or melee abilities into room-clearing machines. It's great in PvE and PvP, especially with Shoulder Charge-type abilities.

Warlock Exotic - Claws of Ahamkara: gain a second melee charge. That's it. Claws of Ahamkara don't buff your melee ability or affect its cooldown, so it's generally not that useful. Other melee Exotics like the Karnstein Armlets and Winter's Guile are better in virtually all situations.