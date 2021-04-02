Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 2 - April 6

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning Friday, April 2, Xur can be found in Destiny 2 down on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Look for him on the north side on top of a big tree. He'll hang out until reset time on Tuesday, April 6.

Even if you own every Exotic in the game, it's worth visiting Xur to see how the stat rolls on his selection of armor stack up to the pieces you have. If you are missing some Exotics, you can help fill out your collection with a weekly Exotic engram, not to mention an Exotic cipher used to purchase legacy Exotics.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this week, and why you should (or maybe shouldn't) use them:

Exotic weapon - Arbalest: this kinetic linear fusion rifle fires slugs that deal bonus damage to all elemental shields, and breaking a shield with it will make enemies more vulnerable to kinetic damage. Arbalest has come in incredibly clutch in several high-level activities and missions over the years, and it's still a solid pick for some Master-level content like Lost Sectors. If you don't have it, definitely pick it up. You won't need it until you really need it.

Hunter Exotic - Orpheus Rig: Moebius Quiver on bottom-tree void Hunter has more shots, and tethering enemies with Shadowshot grants Super energy. Orpheus Rig isn't the infinite Super battery it used to be, but it's still one heck of a Super battery. If you need to fire bow after bow after bow to keep up with groups of enemies, it's a fantastic choice.

Titan Exotic - Lion Rampant: improves turning and hip-fire accuracy while using lift. Lion Rampant is a movement-altering Exotic, so some people will naturally prefer the feel of it, but it's generally less effective and popular than the Dunemarchers, as they provide a constant benefit and a huge offensive boost.

Warlock Exotic - Aeon Soul: comes with three special Exotic mods that provide ammo, Super energy, healing, and other benefits to nearby allies when you perform specific actions, plus extra bonuses if they're also using Aeon Exotics. After their recent buff, Aeon Exotics are actually worth using in coordinated teams, and they can unlock some pretty cool combo plays in Master-level content. It's definitely good to have a pair with high stats.