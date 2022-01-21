Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for January 21, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players will find the purveyor of Exotics down on Nessus in The Watcher's Grave. You have until reset time on Tuesday, January 25 to pay him a visit, and you'll probably want to buy more than an Exotic engram this week. He's got some solid Exotics for sale, and we'll have more uses for Exotic ciphers come Witch Queen, so you may want to hold onto one.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is offering this week.

Exotic weapon - Telesto: this fusion rifle fires sticky projectiles which explode on contact with enemies and reload your kinetic and energy weapons when you get multikills. Telesto is the besto. It's flexible, powerful, and breaks the game at least every other season. If you don't have it, get it.

Hunter Exotic - St0mp-EE5: you sprint faster, slide further, and all your jumps are improved. These boots are so good that they'll still probably be a top-three PvP Exotic even after they're inevitably nerfed, so you owe it to yourself to try them on if you haven't before.

Titan Exotic - Wormgod Caress: melee kills increase your melee damage, stacking up to five times. A Titan with full stacks of Wormgod Caress can take down just about anything in a punch or three, including raid bosses in some cases. These things have some nasty combos with special melees, and with the right weapons and mods, they enable devastating melee builds.

Warlock Exotic - Phoenix Protocol: kills and assists you land while standing in Well of Radiance refund Super energy. You can only get about half of your Super back from Phoenix Protocol, but that's still 50% more Well of Radiance uptime, which is huge for such a powerful Super, especially in difficult content.

