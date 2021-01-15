Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for January 15 - January 19

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning January 15, 2021, you'll find Xur in the Tower's hangar. Look for him on the north side up some stairs. He'll stick around until Tuesday, January 19 at reset time, so be sure to buy any Exotics you want – not to mention your weekly Exotic engram and Exotic cipher quest – in the next few days.

Here's everything Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic weapon - Arbalest: this kinetic linear fusion rifle fires slugs that deal heavy damage to shields of all elements, and breaking a shield will make that enemy more vulnerable to kinetic damage for a short time. Arbalest is one of those weapons that you don't really need until you really need it. It's a godsend in a few specific activities, and well worth owning.

Hunter Exotic - Oathkeeper: you can draw a bow indefinitely. Once you fully draw a bow, you have a few seconds to line up your shot before your arrow is automatically released. Oathkeeper extends that period so you can maintain a full draw indefinitely. But that's all it does, and since you're never really going to walk around with a bow drawn, this Exotic is rarely helpful.

Titan Exotic - ACD/0 Feedback Fence: melee hits build energy which is released when you're hit by a melee attack. You also take reduced melee damage with these equipped. The Feedback Fence is the number-one anti-Thrall Exotic, but that's pretty much all it is. Titans have access to much more potent melee Exotics, so this is another pass.

Warlock Exotic - The Stag: fully charge your rift when your health enters the red zone, and leave a healing rift behind when you die. The Stag looks amazing, but it's hard to use at any level of content. There are better safety Exotics out there, and DPS is usually king elsewhere, so this rounds out Xur's trifecta of underwhelming Exotics this weekend.