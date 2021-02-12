Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for February 12 - February 16

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning February 12, 2021, Xur can be found in the Tower hangar on the north side. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, February 16. Even if you already have all of the Exotics he's selling, be sure to see if you can get a stat improvement through the versions he's got in stock. You can also grab an Exotic engram and a quest for an Exotic cipher once per week, which is always worth it.

Exotic weapon - Hard Light: fires piercing rounds that ricochet off hard surfaces. Hold reload to swap between element types. Hard Light and Borealis just had their special reloads buffed, making it easier than ever to swap between all three elements. This ability is invaluable in end-game content with the Match Game modifier active, but it's hard to use Hard Light in those activities without Champion mod support from the artifact, so it's a tough fit this season.

Hunter Exotic - Young Ahamkara's Spine: tripmine grenades last longer and create a larger explosion when triggered. Dealing ability damage grants tripmine grenade energy. This is one of those enthusiast Exotics that rewards a very specific play style. If you want to place more and more potent tripmines, this is the best Exotic around. Outside of that incredibly specific (and often underwhelming) niche, it's useless.

Titan Exotic - Dunemarchers: sprint faster, and build an arc charge while sprinting. Meleeing an enemy (no melee ability required) while charged will chain arc damage between nearby enemies. The Dunemarchers are downright fabulous. Movement-boosting Exotics are always great, and with huge AoE potential added in, this is one of the best ones out there.

Warlock Exotic - Felwinter's Helm: arc, solar, and void melee kills create an AoE that weakens and stuns nearby enemies. Finishers and melee kills against powerful enemies create a larger AoE with a longer-lasting effect. Felwinter's Helm is an all-in-one crowd control machine, but because the AoE is centered around you, it forces you to get lots of up-close kills, which is dangerous in a lot of high-end content. It's incredibly fun to use, though, so give it a go if you don't have it.