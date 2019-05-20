Where did Drogon go in the Game of Thrones season 8 finale? The best possible answers so far

That's a wrap on Game of Thrones season 8, yet we still have so many questions and - yes - Game of Thrones theories about all the loose ends the finale didn't address come the roll of its credits. One end, in particular, is more concerning than most, given that it implies there's a loose dragon roaming around the world somewhere, and he's probably pissed. Seriously, where is Drogon?!

Daenerys' only surviving dragon was (spoilers!) last seen carrying her still-warm body off from King's Landing, flying into the clouds after turning the Iron Throne itself into molten metal and seemingly grieving for his fallen mother. But where did he go? And how come, several months later, no one's seen him or Dany's body since? Well, pay attention to a key line in the Game of Thrones season 8 finale, and consult the show's source material, and we think we have an answer.

During one of King Bran's small councils, Samwell Tarly states that Drogon was last spotted heading East, and the Three Eyed Raven says he'll try to locate the dragon himself, presumably by warging into a bird and following his tail. But what's East of King's Landing? A lot, to be fair, from the Targaryen homestead of Dragonstone to the entire continent of Essos, where Dany and her dragons spent most of their time throughout the first six seasons of Thrones.

It's possible, then, that Drogon is taking Dany's body to a place of significance to her ancestors like Dragonstone or, further still, Valyria. This is the ancient birthplace of the Targaryens, once a great city of magic and might turned into ruin by some mysterious calamity, now home to only the Stone Men, the greyscale-infected psychos who Tyrion and Ser Jorah had a run-in with back in season 4.

Indeed, in George R.R. Martin's novels, Valyria is described as the place of origins for the Targaryen-linked dragons as we know them, where "men of the Valyrian Freehold learned how to master and ride dragons as beasts of war." With that in mind, Drogon's instinctive connection to Valyria is exactly what would drive him back there, especially now that all of his family are dead and gone, leaving the poor reptile with no reason to stay in Westeros.

It's possible that the Game of Thrones prequel show will shed more light on the history of the dragons, but - as for the undisclosed fate of Drogon himself - perhaps those rumoured spin-off Thrones shows in the works at HBO could give us the closure that the fans need. We just want to know if he's ok... and if Dany gets the kind of burial worthy of a Targaryen queen.

