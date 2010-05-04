What was the last PS2 game you bought?

Brace yourselves. BRACE YOURSELVES! Seriously, you might want to take a seat before we drop this megaton bombshell on you. Sitting? Good. Drum roll please...Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow is coming out on PS2 on June 1st. Wait, there's more. And it's been 'retooled to take advantage of the DualShock 2’s extra buttons and analogue stick'. Sweet baby Jesus we think we're going to faint.



Above: F*CK YES!

Yup, that's right; the PSP game no onegave two shitsabout acouple ofyears ago is coming out on a platform that no one's giventwo shits about for three years. So who exactly is going to buy Gabe's newest game? Really, we want to know. Do you still have a PS2? What was the last game you bought for it? Does your ageing black beauty still take pride of place in front of your TV? Let us know in the comments below.

