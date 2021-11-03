Wes Anderson's next movie has the "wildest cast" since The Bridge on the River Kwai, according to actor

Wes Anderson's movies are never short of stars, but his next project, Asteroid City, looks set to blow everything else he's done out the water. This is according to actor Fisher Stevens, who appeared in the director's latest, The French Dispatch, and has re-teamed with him for Asteroid City.

"I can tell you it’s probably the best, the wildest cast since The Bridge on the River Kwai," Stevens said in a recent interview with Vulture . "Most of the actors in this film have been in theater except for the kids. We were all bubbled together in a hotel, which was an old monastery. I think it’s going to be quite an extravaganza."

The Bridge on the River Kwai might not be the first movie that springs to mind when you think of Anderson – the 1957 movie follows British prisoners of war building a bridge in Japanese-occupied Burma. Directed by David Lean, it did feature a stacked cast, though: William Holden, Jack Hawkins, Alec Guinness, James Donald, André Morell, Sessue Hayakawa, and Peter Williams were just the main cast.

But back to Asteroid City. Alongside Stevens, the movie's cast currently includes Bill Murray (who was the one to seemingly accidentally reveal the movie's title at London Film Festival), Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke, and Stephen Park.