Make Love, not War in DC's Weird Love Tales

Love is love, no matter how 'weird' it may be to some - and a new Valentine's Day themed anthology from DC called Weird Love Tales will show that off.

February 8, 2022's Weird Love Tales will have eight stories across 80 pages focused squarely on "weird love" in DC. The publisher has dangled some interesting morsels of stories to look forward to, including a romance on Dinosaur Island, a "first date you never saw coming," and the "bromance" between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick, Eagly.

Weird Love Tales cover (Image credit: Yanick Paquette/Nathan Fairbairn (DC))

And with Harley Quinn on the cover, we expect her to have a role somehow inside the pages of Weird Love Tales.

Weird Love Tales has an impressive line-up of creators, including writers such as Devin Grayson, Stephanie Phillips, Ram V, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Rich Douek, and Rex Ogle. They're joined by artists Geraldo Borges, Christian Duce, Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Jon Sammariva, and Roger Robinson.

The title of this book, 'Weird Love Tales,' is a play on the name of the classic DC war anthology Weird War Tales, which ran for 124 issues across 12 years - some featuring Death itself as a narrator. How will that work in Weird Love Tales? We'll find out.

Weird Love Tales' primary cover has been drawn by Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn, with a variant cover expected by Amanda Conner.

DC's Weird Love Tales goes on sale on February 8, 2022 - just in time for you to buy and gift to your loved ones.