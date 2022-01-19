How to watch The Book of Boba Fett online - here's where to stream the Star Wars show for less

Want to watch The Book of Boba Fett online? No sweat. It's easy - the only thing you need is a basic Disney Plus membership. To be precise, all subscribers have access to every episode so far (new instalments arrive every Wednesday). Because the show is a Disney exclusive, you won't be able to stream The Book of Boba Fett anywhere else.

So, how much does a subscription cost? If you're looking to watch The Book of Boba Fett online for less, a standard month of Disney Plus is the cheapest option available right now (as an example, it's $7.99 per month in the USA). We've got precise details on pricing in your region below, but for the most part, it rarely goes above the cost of two coffees. In addition, there's no binding contract. That means you can cancel once you've been able to stream The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney Plus memberships: See prices and offers here

No matter which offer you go for, you should be able to watch The Book of Boba Fett in its entirety without having to pay for another month of the Disney streaming service. That's down to the fact that only three episodes of this season are left, so buying a single month should do it.

Seeing as there are a few Disney Plus sign-up deals to consider, let's get into it. Here's how to watch the Book of Boba Fett online for as little as possible where you are.

Watch The Book of Boba Fett online - USA

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

If you want to watch The Book of Boba Fett online as cheaply as possible, your best bet is the standard monthly membership listed above. It's the least expensive option available right now. However, it isn't the best value. Instead, that honor goes to the annual subscription of $79.99 which gets you 12 months for the price of 10. Alternatively, the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m without Hulu ads) is solid value as well.



Watch The Book of Boba Fett - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You can stream The Book of Boba Fett online in Canada via Disney Plus, and the least expensive method of doing so is through the standard monthly subscription costing $11.99. With the Disney Plus free trial seemingly gone for good, it's comfortably the cheapest option. A better-value deal may be the annual offer that gets you 12 months for the price of 10, though - it'll set you back $119.99.



Watch The Book of Boba Fett - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

Want to watch The Book of Boba Fett as easily (and cheaply) as possible? Grab a monthly Disney Plus membership for £7.99. We would recommend considering the annual pass at £79.90, though. It offers 12 months of the service for the price of 10.



Watch The Book of Boba Fett - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You can now stream The Book of Boba Fett using any Disney Plus subscription in Australia. While the most affordable option is $11.99 per month, the best-value deal is the annual membership that costs $119.99 but provides 12 months for the price of 10.



Disney Plus deals where you are

Check for Disney Plus deals in your region

Living outside of the regions listed above? No problem - if you have the Disney streaming service where you are, you should be able to watch The Book of Boba Fett there. And if you don't have Disney Plus in your part of the world, it should be on its way soon - Disney has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



Watch The Book of Boba Fett in order

Wondering when The Book of Boba Fett takes place? If you're curious, it's set shortly after The Mandalorian's second season. As we mentioned in our feature on where The Book of Boba Fett fits into the Star Wars timeline, there are also some flashbacks detailing how the bounty hunter survived his fall into the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

You can find out more via our guide on how to watch Star Wars movies in order, but here's roughly how it shakes out.

Want more?

If you'd like to see how Boba first came back on the scene, here's how to watch The Mandalorian. And to catch up on the origin of Boba's companion Fennec Shand, you'll want to check out a recent animated show - watch The Bad Batch with our guide.

Undecided on the streaming service? We've got the full scoop in our Disney Plus review, including how it stacks up against the competition.

As for anyone hoping to upgrade their setup in the next few months, be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system. That way you'll be able to show off Eternals and everything else Disney Plus has to offer at their best.

For other streaming services, be sure to check out our guides to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, and the latest ESPN Plus costs and bundles.

For other essential family-friendly pastimes, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for families.