How to watch the Nintendo Direct on February 13

As is standard practice, a Nintendo Direct for February 13 has been announced with almost no warning, giving Nintendo fans something to look forward to on hump day. The presentation, which is slated to last around 35 minutes, kicks off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET, so plan your lunch break or early end of work accordingly.

The focus this time around is on upcoming Nintendo Switch games , with specific details on Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If you missed its debut at E3 2018, Three Houses is the first Switch game in the mainline series, following 2017's action-focused Musou brawler Fire Emblem Warriors. Three Houses is a return to the tactical, turn-based warfare the series is known for, and we'll likely get more insight into its story of war (no doubt full of dramatic anime vignettes). Hopefully, we'll see even more of the on-foot exploration, with your hero hoofing it through ornate castles with a third-person perspective.

Nintendo always finds a way to cram tons of game announcements and trailers into every Nintendo Direct, so you can expect plenty more besides Three Houses news. If you're taking bets, our money's on more gameplay footage of Yoshi's Crafted World, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and perhaps a new announcement or two. Maybe Nintendo will even permit some hardcore violence in the Nintendo Direct to show off the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 . Just don't hold your breath for anything on Metroid Prime 4 after development was halted and handed off to Retro Studios for a full rework .

Be sure to swing by tomorrow to tune in via the YouTube embed above, and let us know in the comments what you're hoping to see!