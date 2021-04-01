Watch episode 7 of Totally Rated, featuring Monster Hunter Rise

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites, brings you the latest and greatest in tech and games with review show Totally Rated. You can watch the newest episode right here.

This episode takes an expert look at Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch.

"Monster Hunter Rise strikes an impressively delicate balance between gameplay styles," says GamesRadar's Hirun Cryer.

"The result is something incredible: Rise feels fast and fluid, unshackling itself from many of World’s intricate design systems and feeling more open and inviting for newcomers who just want to slap a monster around."

Check out our Monster Hunter Rise tips to make sure you're ready for battle.

(Image credit: EA)

Our very own Sam Loveridge also shared her thoughts on It Takes Two, the latest title from Hazelight.

"It Takes Two is a unique experience that makes the most of what it means to offer truly cooperative gameplay," she says in her review.

"Your relationship with whoever you're playing with is just as important as that of May and Cody, as you'll get nowhere without robust communication and teamwork.

"But its blend of reality and fantasy is also refreshingly different, especially within a framework that offers the kind of unique gameplay that never stops surprising."

You can also find out more about Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which is now available on PC and Xbox One.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.