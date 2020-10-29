Watch Dogs Legion patch fixes console crashes

Watch Dogs Legion is out now, and its release has been accompanied by a launch day patch. A post on the Ubisoft forums outlines the hotfix, which is live on consoles right now.

The post reads that the hotfix is being deployed "to address the performance issues we're seeing on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC." If you're playing on console, you should already be able to download the patch. PC players will have to wait until tomorrow, but if you're already experiencing crashes, Ubi suggests making sure you're running on an up-to-date version of Windows.

On consoles, PS4 players should benefit from "global performance improvements [...] for smoother gameplay/driving," as well as fixes to "sporadic crashes," but it would seem that the PlayStation version is running relatively well when compared to the Xbox One's version. If you're playing on Microsoft's console, Ubisoft promises that it's dealt with some of those sporadic crashes, but also specific crashes that you might have experienced in the Into the Void mission or while browsing the premium shop. Unfortunately, the Watch Dogs Legion Xbox One bug isn't addressed here - Ubi has already stated that it's hoping to release a fix for that tomorrow.

Elsewhere, PC players should look out for fixes to freezes that occur when they switch controllers, as well as "several improvements to PC performance" and improved performance on RTX GPUs. In general, Ubisoft's also fixed crashes attached to certain language options, and has targeted framerate drops during driving and when passing through certain checkpoints.

