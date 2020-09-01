Warzone subway stations could be part of Verdansk's next big map change

Call of Duty League may have accidentally revealed the next Call of Duty: Warzone map change, as a recently live streamed tournament from the official Call of Duty esports organisation has seemingly shown off a Subway Station in Verdansk.

The bird's eye view image of Verdansk's Stadium can be seen at the 4:04:11 mark in the video below, with the subway station clearly visible on the left-hand side of the area, which is not currently in existence in the current version of Infinity Ward's free to play battle royale.

Check it out for yourself:

Call of Duty streamer GeekyPastimes also managed to capture an image of the moment on Twitter, which shows exactly where the subway station appears to be situated outside of Stadium.

Well that's not there in game #Warzone #CallofDuty (credit to Mindscrambler on the Geeky Pastimes Discord https://t.co/lLoEU4Esm6) looks like we have some new subway stations coming. pic.twitter.com/2la7aJ6u2ZAugust 31, 2020

It's unclear if this is a casual tease, or an accidental leak on Call of Duty League's part, and we can't take it as guaranteed confirmation that underground locomotives, or even the stations themselves, are coming to Warzone, though it certainly suggests Infinity Ward has been thinking about it.

Call of Duty Warzone season 5 already introduced an overground train to Verdansk, so there's no reason to presume it can't implement some more public transport across the map for players to traverse its expansive terrain more easily.

There's also the question of how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be implemented into Warzone... were subway stations a big deal in the 1980's? They'd certainly bring some extra heat to the new Cold War setting.

