Call of Duty: Warzone Recon glitch is letting players easily see the final circle

A Call of Duty: Warzone Recon glitch is allowing players to farm contracts and easily see the final circle.

As spotted by YouTuber Stone Mountain Plays, a Recon contract will spawn on the train that goes around Verdansk, but the location for you to activate it is also on the train. If you complete the contract, a new one will spawn on the train, starting the process all over again. Check it out in action below.

As you can imagine, it's a pretty handy glitch to take advantage of. By farming recon objectives, you'll be able to see the final circle pretty quickly, gaining an advantage on other teams in Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, it's not a completely foolproof exploit. For one, you'll need to stay on the slow-moving train as it trundles around Verdansk, which could roll into the gas if the circle is unkind to you. Secondly, enemy squads might catch onto this tactic and start to shoot squads who are squatting on the train. I've tried this trick myself, and while it works, it's best used to get a few contracts out of the way early on, so your squad an early boost of cash in a game, rather than trying to get a peek at the final circle.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One starting tomorrow, there's every chance that this exploit might be patched sooner rather than later. Plus, with the Warzone new map also being introduced, expect Verdansk to be a little less crowded over the coming weeks.



