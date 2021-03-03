WandaVision director teases how Wanda's story will continue in Doctor Strange 2

WandaVision director Matt Shakman has talked about how Wanda Maximoff's story will continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With only one WandaVision episode left, it seems that there are plenty of plot points that won't get wrapped up in the reportedly 50 minute runtime. In fact, Wanda was only called the Scarlet Witch for the first time in the MCU in episode 8, and there are still more questions: where did Wanda's powers come from if not the HYDRA experiments? What's going on with the multiverse? And is Wanda going to wear that cool red headpiece again?

"We were trying to tell a complete story in terms of the narrative around Westview, N.J., and we hope that there's some resolution to that story, and that it is satisfying and also surprising for the fans," Shakman told TV Line. "But Wanda will continue into Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], and there's a lot more to her story to be told, so this is only one part of a very complicated and very rich life." We can expect a fitting conclusion to the saga of Westview, then, but with a few questions marks still floating around.

Elizabeth Olsen has similarly teased that there is a "natural progression" between WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, which is set to see her reprise her witchy role. Could Stephen Strange be the one to teach Wanda how to master her powers, then? We learned a lot about Wanda's abilities in episode 8, with big bad Agatha Harkness bestowing her with her superhero moniker after taking us on a journey through Wanda's history, showing how Scarlet Witch's chaos magic has been with her all along. A multiverse-hopping adventure with a skilled sorcerer could be the perfect way for Wanda to learn even more.

WandaVision drops its final episode this Friday on Disney Plus, and you can check out our WandaVision release schedule to make sure you know exactly when you can tune in to episode 9.