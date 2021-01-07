Wally West can't get a break in Future State: Teen Titans #1 preview

Man, Wally West can't even get a break in the future.

(Image credit: DC)

As Newsarama recently detailed it's been a rough decade for the Flash/former Kid Flash Wally West. And just when it was looking like Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder and upcoming new The Flash writer Jeremy Adams would be putting him in more positive circumstances after 10 years of what Snyder diplomatically called "elastically pulled in different directions," Future State happened.



As previewed in these pages from January 12's Future State: Teen Titans #1, Wally is among the seeming dead along with Donna Troy, Wallace (the 'other' Wally) West, and others at the destroyed site of what will be the new Titans Academy that debuts in current continuity in March.



But like Heroes in Crisis in which the first issue revealed Wally West was a murder victim but also revealed him to be the murderer later on, the real Titans Academy-Wally story appears to be even worse than that, as readers of this week's Future State: The Flash #1 can attest.

Spoiler warning:



Like Heroes in Crisis, it was Wally who attacked Titans Academy, killed Wallace, and perhaps the other Titans, at least according to Future State: The Flash #1. But also like Heroes in Crisis, there may be extenuating circumstances.



The flipside to all of this is Future State is just a potential future that current continuity won't ever really 'catch-up' with, so the "Redemption of Wally West" might just happen and might even be sustained for a while.

But we digress. Check out these preview pages from Future State: Teen Titans #1 by writer Tim Sheridan and penciler Rafa Sandoval that shows a little more than it tells.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

Speaking of the Teen Titans, what better time than now to check the best Teen Titans stories of all time.