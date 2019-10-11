Vote for your favourite new streamer / broadcaster in this new Golden Joystick Awards category

The Golden Joysticks Awards are getting an additional category for this year’s awards, letting you pick the best new streamers and broadcasters that have emerged over the past 12 months.

Celebrating emerging talent on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, and more, this category is designed to shine a light on the next generation of streamers. Last year’s winners were Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire. Bryan was an especially familiar face, as he played the android Connor in Detroit: Become Human.

But, who has made it onto the shortlist? The nominees in this category are:

Now comes the hard part. It’s up to you to decide who should take home the Golden Joystick in this category, and it’s as simple as heading to our Golden Joystick Award voting page - see below - and casting your vote for the streamer/broadcaster you believe deserves it. And if you haven’t voted already, you can also nab yourself one of a selection of ebooks, including one that will get you prepared for Death Stranding, about the life and works of its creator Hideo Kojima.

"The best new streamer category is compiled of not only creators that have grown exponentially by numbers, but those who are also making significant waves in their own communities", says Danielle Partis, editor of influencerupdate.biz, who helped to curate this year's shortlist in conjunction with the Golden Joystick judging panel. "It's less about who has the most followers, but those who are cultivating strong, meaningful connections with their audience, regardless of its size. This list celebrates some of the best newcomers to the scene by their talent for nurturing a community, and not just the numbers behind them."

This year’s Golden Joystick Awards take place on Friday, 15 November, and following the show online couldn’t be simpler. Head to the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch page, where you’ll be able to watch it live on the day, and keep an eye on the Golden Joystick's Twitter and Facebook pages for more news and announcements before the 15 November.