VIDEO: TV Superstars for PlayStation Move has the funniest/creepiest character creation mode ever

Pasting animated digitised images of real human faces over the polygonal heads of cartoony character models, it's a somewhat disturbing look at first, but also really funny, and more than a bit charming once you get over the initial shock. A bit like the wide, staring eyes of a Pikmin looking out of the screen at you for guidance. And the best part is that you can use the PlayStation Eye camera in order to map your own face onto one of these bizarre fleshy pixel men. So myself, Justin and Meiks did just that. And just below, if you're brave enough, you'll find the abominations we created.

Note though, that this video game from an early preview build of the game, so we should have even more way to make ourselves look brilliantly ludicrous come the finished game's release next year. Amongst other things, robo suits have been hinted. Fear the dawn of the mechameikleham.