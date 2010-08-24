Valve announces 'The Sacrifice,' a new DLC chapter for Left 4 Dead 2 and Left 4 Dead

Good newseveryone, new Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 DLC is on the way (andthey said Valve was going to abandon L4D1)!The Sacrificetakes place just before the events of the previous DLC chapter, The Passing, and stars the original cast of Francis, Zoey, Bill and Louis. And, as you know if you played The Passing,one of them dies. Probably horrifically.

It's the first time the original cast will be playable in L4D 2, andto make things more interesting,you can play the new DLC according to the determined storyline, or you can choose to off whichever of the fouroriginal survivors you deem deserving. Oh, and if you download the Left 4 Dead 2 version, Valve has thrown in L4D1's No Mercy campaign for good measure. What a nice bunch of fellas!

The new DLC will be free on PC and Mac, but, of course, will cost you some Microsoft Fun Bucks on 360. No release date has been announced.

Who will you kill?

