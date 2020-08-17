Valiant plans to "restructure" company and move offices

Valiant Entertainment has gone public with plans to "restructure" its organization, doing what it calls "bringing publishing, TV, and film closer together…"

All of Valiant's staff are working remotely due to COVID-19, and have been since March 2020. The NYC offices the company has operated out of since 2012 were closed recently, with Valiant planning to re-open in a new location (currently "under construction") in the city later this year.

(Image credit: Rian Hughes (Valiant Entertainment))

Newly-hired senior editor David Wohl is currently working remotely, but will work out of the Los Angeles offices of DMG Entertainment (Valiant's parent company) once social distancing restrictions are relaxed. Former director of marketing Mel Caylo worked out of DMG's L.A. offices in 2018 and 2019.

Locating one of its three senior editors in DMG's L.A. offices would do much to its goal of "bringing publishing, TV, and film closer together…", compared to previously Valiant's offices being in Manhattan while its parent company (which produces the film, tv, and gaming plans) is based in California.

"The future of Valiant Entertainment will continue to adapt, update, and innovate across all platforms including comics, feature films, novels, and videogames giving fans the very best from our connected universe," said a Valiant spokesperson.

Valiant's flagship title X-O Manowar is scheduled to resume in November, and a relaunch of Ninjak is scheduled for early 2021.

"Fans, new and old alike, should stay tuned as these are just a harbinger to many more announcements from Valiant in the coming months for iconic characters including Shadowman, Savage, and more!"

On the video game side, the planned re-master of the 1999 video game Shadowman from Nightdive is still in development. New, original games remain in development with Blowfish Studios.

"One of the things I'm really focused on is cross-collaboration, the kind that goes on between writers and artists and screenwriters and concept artists and storyboard artists," DMG founder Dan Mintz told Newsarama recently. "I'm very big on bringing those elements together. That's why I think there's a lot to gain from everybody."