Valiant expands senior editorial leadership with DC/Marvel alum

David Wohl has been hired as a senior editor for Valiant Entertainment's comic book division.

David Wohl (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

"Valiant has been synonymous with great characters, well-written stories, and breathtaking artwork," Wohl tells Newsarama. "And as a long-time admirer myself, I couldn't be happier to be part of the team."

Wohl comes to Valiant with 35 years of experience in the comic book industry including stints as managing editor of Marvel, editor-in-chief of Top Cow and Radical Publishing, and editorial consultant for DC in their transition from 'DC You' to the 'Rebirth' era. Over the years as an editor and a writer, Wohl co-created Witchblade, the Darkness, and Aphrodite IX.

"I've known David for 30 years," Valiant Entertainment's longtime publisher Fred Pierce says. "We both grew up in Bayside, Queens, and I'm glad we're finally working together."

(Image credit: Rian Hughes (Valiant Entertainment))

While Valiant’s offices are in nearby Manhattan, its staff has been working remotely since the onset of COVID-19. Wohl is currently based in California, near the comic publisher’s parent company, DMG Entertainment, in Los Angeles.

Wohl joins Valiant as the company's third senior editor, alongside Heather Antos and Lysa Hawkins, who were promoted to those positions back in March.

This comes as Valiant continues to resume its publishing following a three-month hiatus due to COVID -19. While other major publishers resumed publication in May 2020 and have largely picked up back to their usual levels, Valiant's progress back has been gradual its ongoing titles X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, and Rai slowly returning. Several titles, including Ninjak, originally announced for 2020 have been pushed back to 2021.