How to get leather in V Rising and upgrade your Castle Heart

In order to make leather in V Rising you're going to need to find and defeat a boss to unlock the Tannery. Then you can upgrade the Castle Heart and carry on with ravaging the local population for blood. Or making your castle look nice - sort your own priorities.

The ability to make V Rising leather is one of the weird examples where the game tells you what you need to do, but leave it entirely up to you to poke around in the menus and options to find out how to actually achieve that. All the information is there, you just have to... find it. So, to point you in the right direction, here's how to get leather in V Rising.

How to get Leather

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

The need for V Rising leather arises when you reach the objective to upgrade your Castle Heart. This requires 12 Copper Ingots and 12 leather. The copper is easy because there's a Furnace in your build menu. As long as you have the right resources you can quickly build it and fill it with copper ore to make ingots (by the time you reach this point in the game you will have levelled up enough to break apart the large copper rocks you've seen around).

The leather, however is a mystery - there's nothing in the build menu that can make it and you'll only find animal hides as you play. So how do you get leather in V Rising?

Consult the Blood Altar

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To get leather in V Rising you'll need to check the Blood Alter and look for a Boss called Keely the Frost Archer. She's level 20, which if you've taken down the wolf and got to this point, you should be too. Select her and set off to follow her trail until you find her.

Defeat Keely the Frost Archer

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Defeating Keely is fairly easy, with time being your only enemy. She can take a while to take down, is prone to reseting if she gets too far away, and if you get caught in the daylight the battle gets a lot harder. So go at night, preferably travelling through the day to get the most time in the dark to battle her.

When you reach the bandit camp, try to use the entrance on the east side as you'll find less bandits to cause you trouble and you should find Keely patrolling this east side. You'll want to avoid getting the whole camp after you, so use Shadowbolt to hit and lure any enemies away from a distance to deal with them one at a time, until you can take the Frost Archer on alone.

There are a few options to fight her. You could let all the animals out of the surrounding cages, and get out the way to let them do a fair amount of damage. Whether you use that to soften her up or not she's not to hard to kill, it just takes time. She has two main attacks, a triple freeze arrow shot that will slow you with one or two hits, but complely stop you if all three connect. She also fires arrows in to the air for a large damage area, marked out by red circles. However, both have long obvious windups that are easy to dodge.

When she's dead, head back to your castle to get some leather action on.

Build the Tannery

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

With Keely defeated you'll have unlocked the recipe that lets you build the Tannery with 8 planks and 160 animal hides. You should have planks sorted by this point as the Sawmill was one of your previous objectives, so gather the resources you need and get tanning.

Use the leather to upgrade the Castle Heart

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Once you have the 12 cooper ingots and 12 leather you can finally upgrade the Castle Heart and unlock the next stage of progress. That will get you a mirror crafting recipe that will let you customise your vamp, and open up the next objective you need to progress.