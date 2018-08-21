Until Dawn studio is ready to freak you out all over again with The Dark Pictures Anthology

Of all the announcements to come out of Gamescom 2018 so far, the announcement of a new horror anthology series from Supermassive Games will send the strongest shiver down the spines of horror fans. The Dark Pictures Anthology will launch in 2019, and the first game will be Man of Medan, the tale of a diving trip gone wrong.

"With each title being a stand-alone game we have the opportunity to create a unique horror experience every time, with new stories, settings, characters and cast." says Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels.. "As a studio we have a passion to deliver powerful cinematic horror, and we can’t wait for players to experience these new games."

Man of Medan looks like a classic ghost story, one that starts when a gang of attractive young people goes rooting around for treasure in a wrecked WW2 plane.

The series is an exciting prospect because Until Dawn was a mini-masterpiece of horror genre, making the most of the real-world acting talents of rising stars like Mr Robot's Rami Malek and delivering a real slasher film experience. Even better, the anthology set up means there should be a flavor of horror for every macabre taste.

The series will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC.