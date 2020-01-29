Ubisoft details Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator event

Ubisoft has provided specifics and a full-length trailer for the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator event. When a teaser trailer unexpectedly arrived on Monday, there was little to make of the event that was first revealed at E3 2019, but now we've got the full "mission briefing."

"What day is it? What year? It may not be 1984, but it is time to fight for your life. Prepare yourself for an adventure like no other with an experience inspired by the events depicted from The Terminator and earn exclusive rewards by completing interception and warfare missions during the live event," reads the official description from Ubisoft .

The first portion of the event, Mission 1, runs from January 29 to February 6, while Mission 2 kicks off February 1. The main mission involves helping a woman with a "special weapon" who claims to be from the future in her fight against T-800s. And in case you're wondering, Arnold Schwarzenegger does not make an appearance.

The story plays out through daily missions that can't be replayed, and you'll reap exclusive rewards throughout the event period. Ubisoft says there are 23 exclusive items "inspired by The Terminator movie," which include "customization items, gear, vehicles, weapons, attachments, and more."

Seeing as it's a two-part event, there will likely be more exclusive rewards and daily missions coming soon. And on that front, Ubisoft says to "stay tuned."