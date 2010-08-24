Two new Doctor Who games announced

Doctor Who: Evacuation Earth and Doctor Who: Return To Earth debuting on the Nintendo DS and Wii this winter

Late last week the BBC announced the third, James Moran scripted, Doctor Who Adventure Game would allow us to pilot the TARDIS (finally!), but this week auntie Beeb have gone one better and revealed two new proper Doctor Who console games will be appearing on the Wii and DS in the UK, Australia and selected territories in Europe by the end of the year. Motion control sonic screwdriver action anyone?

Developers Asylum Entertainment have form with Doctor Who games having developed Destiny Of The Doctors back in the day (one of the better titles in the Doctor’s dodgy back catalogue) and are creating the two titles in conjunction with the Doctor Who production team.

Simon Bailey, Managing Director of Asylum Entertainment comments: “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with BBC Worldwide on these two new games. It is our firm belief that the franchise has massive potential on the Nintendo DS and Wii formats and it’s an honour to be bringing Doctor Who videogames to the show’s huge fan base.”

Details are scarce at the moment but with titles like that it seems natural that the Wii game ( Return To Earth ) would follow on from the DS game ( Evacuation Earth ) and we also know that you’ll be able to play as the Doctor and the lovely Amy Pond, though co-op isn’t confirmed.