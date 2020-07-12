Two former Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon devs partner up for a new indie studio called Beans

Two former Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon developers, Gabriela Salvatore and Dean Evans, have teamed up to create Beans, a brand new game development studio operating out of Toronto, Canada.

As yet the start-up has no news on its "unannounced new IP", but it's already found a publishing partner in Devolver Digital, through which it has devised this incredibly funky – if unashamedly retro – website .

Gabriela Salvatore worked at Ubisoft for four years across a varied career which includes working as a designer, mo-cap producer, and story consultant until they left in 2016 to join Creative Assembly.

Dean Evans had a lengthier 12 years with the French developer/publisher, during which they worked as creative director on the fantastic Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, which Salvatore also worked on (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz ).

"Beans is a new-age interactive media ensemble specialising in the creation of modern computer entertainment located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada," the website says. "We're currently working on an unannounced new IP with the help of our friends at Devolver Digital."

The studio is recruiting now, so hopefully, the pair will spill the beans (sorry) sooner rather than later…

In related news, don't forget that Ubi Forward is set to broadcast in just a few hours' time, and Ubisoft recently shared a teaser trailer for the show. The trailer gave us a peek at some of the games we'll be seeing during the upcoming event, with bite-sized glimpses of some of Ubisoft's most anticipated titles, including Assassins Creed Valhalla , Watch Dogs: Legion and Hyper Scape . The Settlers, however, has just been delayed indefinitely , so we'll have to wait and see if and when we'll find out more about that.