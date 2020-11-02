Turns out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare finishers can be parried with a knife

You can actually parry a Finisher move in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but only under some very specific circumstances.

In the video below, you can see the full gameplay clip where a player actually manages to parry and successfully avoid a Finisher from behind. Checking the comments below the Reddit post, it seems as though you can automatically parry Finisher moves if you've got a knife equipped.

What's more, the knife needs to be in your hand and ready in order to parry the Finisher. It's actually less a parry and more a brutal reverse-finisher move to the opponent, because the player rapidly stabs the foe with the knife when they go to perform the Finisher.

Well, I for one had absolutely no idea this was ever a thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Some of the comments below the Reddit post debate how long this feature has actually been in the game for, with some insisting it was added months ago. This is the first I've seen or heard of the parry move, though.

I'd love to see if the parry move is possible with the raven Finisher move. Does the person with the knife stab the raven? Some things are destined to be forever unknown (well, until someone actually tries it out anyway).

For a complete list of all the latest changes to hit Modern Warfare and Warzone from Infinity Ward since launch, head over to our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes page.