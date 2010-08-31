Tron Evolution Special Edition includes awesome light cycle, potential overdraft fees

In addition to the just-announcedEpic Mickey collector's edition, Disney has revealed the premium version of the upcoming Tron Evolution. But you'll have to be a die-hard Tron fan to stomach the fact that you're paying twice as much for the game and getting little more than a toy bike. Well, actually, it's a toy "light cycle," which is admittedly really cool.



Above: Coming soon to bedroom and cubicle toy collections across America

The light cycle looks really cool in this shopped-up promotional shot, and although it appears to glow in the dark it may just be really, really glossy. For $130, a $70 hike over the cost of the standalone game, you'd expect this thing to be really high quality. And it is. It's made by Sideshow Collectibles, a company that specializes in high-end movie figurines likethis $6,000 C-3PO replica.

Also included with the Tron Evolution Collector's Edition is a dome-shaped display case to house the awesome light cycle. The base of the display stand also pulls out for a spot to house the game as well.



Above: Light cycles as seen in the original 1982 Tron movie

It looks like this special package will only be available for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game. PC, DS, PSP, and Wii fans will have to sit this one out, unfortunately. The game is scheduled for a December 7 release date.

Aug 30, 2010

First look at TRON: Evolution

The '80s classic returns, but where's the glow in the dark spandex?







Tron pads make us want to dress up in glowy spandex

The only controllers officially endorsed by Jeff Bridges... probably







Enter the world of Tron! [VIDEO]

We talk to the developers of Tron: Evolution and Tron: Evolution Battle Grids, and peek into the ENCOM mainframe itself

