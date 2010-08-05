Total Film Magazine - Issue 172
Cover
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shine among a host of comic-book stars, as Green Lantern leads the way in our Comic-Book Movie Preview.
With all the info on 113 superheroes and the movies they'll be starring in - including The Avengers, Batman 3, X-Men: First Class, Thor, Iron Man 3, Captain America and loads more!
Buzz
We go on location with Transformers 3 in Chicago, and talk to director Michael Bay and star Shia Labeouf about the giant robot threequel.
Plus we meet the girls of Sucker Punch, get in debt with Sam Worthington, chat with The Shat, and go on the road with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg for Paul .
Classic Scene
The Big Lebowski dream-sequence gets the TF once over, with commentary from the Coens, John Goodman and The Dude himself.
Also in Agenda this month; We find out how nice Rhys Ifans really is, get afraid of the dark with Guillermo Del Toro and talk voids with Gaspar Noe.
Screen
Ben Affleck's superb follow-up to Gone Baby Gone, The Town , leads our comprehensive look at the films coming to a big screen near you this month.
Other big reviews include The Other Guys, Resident Evil: Afterlife, The Last Exor cism, The Hole, Enter The Void, Dinner For Schmucks and Eat, Pray, Love.
Comic Book Preview 1
Ryan Reynold lights up our comic-book movie preview as Green Lantern in director Martin Campbell's adaptation of the classic superhero.
Featuring every comic-book movie currently in production, we give you status updates, casting rumours, interviews, and everything you need to know about comic-books and the industry trend that goes from strength to strength...
Comic Book Preview 2
Pret-a-Portman...
She's been under the radar recently, but she's back with a hammer blow - and boy are we ready for her.
We talk Thor, phwoar and gore with Natalie Portman.
One To Watch
Jeremy Renner is a man about town...
After years of slog, the star of The Hurt Locker is now reaping the rewards with gong nods, A-list invites, a searing new role in The Town and a prime gig in The Avengers.
Total Film finds out what makes Jeremy Renner tick...
Spotlight
There's something about Carey...
...or how Carey Mulligan wowed the Academy, became Hollywood's new Kate Winslet and stole Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps from Michael and Shia.
The TF Interview
The contract player who created the original on-screen Batman has never escaped the role.
But why be bitter, reasons the man who now sends himself up on Family Guy?
"I was able to brand myself because I didn't resent Batman," says Adam West.
"I've been able to, like Madonna, keep reinventing myself..."
Lounge
Ridley. Russell. Nottingham Forest. But where's the merriment? Robin Hood: Extended Director's Cut gets our official verdict.
Plus, all this month's Blu-ray and DVD releases are given the once over.